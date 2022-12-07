India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: Rohit and co. eye strong comeback for IND after shock loss against BAN

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma and his men will be raring for a strong return to the ODI series after the Indian team faced a stunning defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first game in Dhaka. Defending a lowly 187-run target, India had reduced the hosts down to 136/9 in the run-chase; however, a fighting unbeaten knock from Mehidy Hasan (38*) ensured a memorable one-wicket win for Bangladesh. India will be hoping for a strong performance from the batting order, as all players bar KL Rahul failed to step up in the first ODI. Rahul's 73-run knock was largely the reason behind India scoring 186 in the game; with the ball, Mohammed Siraj shined as he picked three wickets, while Washington Sundar and debutant Kuldeep Sen also made significant contributions with two wickets each to their name.