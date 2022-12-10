India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan come in for Rohit Sharma at top?

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Team India will look to secure their solitary win in the three-match series, having already lost the previous two against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The hosts, on the other hand, would be aiming for an astonishing feat, which is a series whitewash, having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. For India it will be interesting to see if they opt for Ishan Kishan at top in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper had hurt his thumb in the previous encounter and will not be playing the final ODI. Follow India vs Bangladesh Live Score: