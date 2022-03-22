India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: India to bat first, Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh

India vs Bangladesh Live, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India have had batting lapses in the tournament but the Mithali Raj-led side can afford no slip-ups when it takes on Bangladesh in a must-win Women's World Cup fixture in Hamilton. India have so far won two games and lost three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia. While the Indian women put up an improved batting performance in the previous game, Australia chased down a record 278. If batting was a concern for India before the game, Australia chasing down a stiff target with ease has given the bowlers plenty to ponder over. Skipper Mithali also admitted that her side's bowling attack failed to mount pressure on the opposition. India now find themselves in a tricky spot against Bangladesh, who have put up a commendable fight against their opponents. A memorable win against Pakistan is the highlight of their campaign so far. India need to win games against Bangladesh and South Africa to stay alive in the tournament.