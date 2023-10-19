India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Unmissable tension in mismatched rivalry's reunion 25 years later
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard from IND vs BAN WC match being played at MCA Stadium in Pune
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: With Afghanistan and the Netherlands doing the unthinkable, two major upsets have already rocked this World Cup, and if there is one more team well-suited to pull off another unexpected result, it's Bangladesh against India today at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Bangladesh have defeated India a few times – not much – but enough for it not to be called an upset anymore. In fact, Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs played between the two sides, and yet, everytime it happens, it's an outcome no one sees coming.
India's rivalry with Bangladesh may not be as big as the one they share against Pakistan, but it has its own charm. Even after years of battling each other for certain close results, the gulf between India and Bangladesh has only widened. The rivalry which began on a lukewarm note in 2000 when 'big brothers' India handed Bangladesh their Test debut, things took an unprecedented turn in 2007, when Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim stunned the Men in Blue at the World Cup in the West Indies. India got their revenge four years later but everytime there is a World Cup match between the two, sparks fly.
For example. In the 2015 World Cup, the waist-high full toss which Rohit Sharma survived and went on to bludgeon a century that knocked Bangladesh out in the quarterfinal created quite the uproar. And before the chapter could even die down, the very next year at the World T20, India edged Bangladesh by one-run in a last-ball thriller where MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's nerves overshadowed Mushfiqur Rahim's premature celebrations. The intensity spilled into the post-match presentation ceremony where Dhoni even snapped at a reporter questioning the close finish.
Of late, there has been no shortage of India-Bangladesh ties. The women's ODI series, the Emerging Asia Cup, Asian Games, and now the World Cup… IND vs BAN is everywhere. And today's impending chapter only promises to spice up the rivalry even further. Interestingly, Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs – including the most recent win at the Asia Cup – but in all of these games, India did not field a full-strength side, unlike today. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul… Bangladesh have their work cut out.
India have been unstoppable thus far in the World Cup – they have looked more dominant with every passing game – a far cry from how Bangladesh have fared. Already grappling with the blow-up featuring Tamim Iqbal and captain Shakib-Al-Hasan, Bangladesh won against Afghanistan but were slapped with defeats against powerhouses England and New Zealand. To add to their woes, Shakib, who missed the New Zealand contest with a left quad injury, remains in doubt. The Bangladesh captain is showing improvement but a final call will be taken after monitoring his progress during Tuesday's and Wednesday's practice sessions.
Here are some key pointers surrounding the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match:
- Captain Shakib-Al-Hasan, who missed Bangladesh's game against New Zealand, remains a doubtful starter due to a left quad injury.
- India have a 3-1 record against Bangladesh in World Cups.
- In the last four ODIs played between the two teams, Bangladesh have beaten India thrice.
- Rohit Sharma has scored 738 runs in 16 ODIs against Bangladesh at an average of 56.76 including 3 centuries.
- Another run fest? The last ODI played in Pune saw over 660 runs being scored.
- Bangladesh played an ODI against India in India way back in 1998.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 10:10 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Return of Rohit Sharma the off-spinner?
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Believe it or not but Rohit Sharma has taken two IPL hat-tricks in his career, which all the more doesn't explain his reluctance to bowl his loopy-yet-effective off-spinners. India's 2011 squad was all about batters who could bowl – Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina - a topic that has popped up more times that Rohit's ODI centuries. However, in an unexpected sight, Rohit's off-spinners returned briefly during India's practice session on Tuesday, which saw him tempt Hardik Pandya to take him on. Hardik managed to do so but the bigger picture was Rohit rolling his arms over, something which the India captain touched upon when he announced the squad for the World Cup last month.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 10:00 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Ashwin vs Shardul – India fret over team combination
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin's last-minute addition into the Indian squad was so talked about that Shardul Thakur – the Lord, the partnership breaker – was reduced to a mere afterthought. However, after Ashwin was rested for two consecutive games after picking 1/34 against Australia 11 days ago. In contrast, Shardul hasn't done much either to be honest – picking 1/31 against Afghanistan and then surprisingly bowling just two overs against Pakistan. The pitch at Pune's MCA Stadium is traditionally a high-scoring one. India once chased down over 300 against England in 2017, and in their last game, posted in excess of 330. With runs on offer, an extra pacer to go with two frontline seamers and Hardik Pandya, might just be too much speed. No better time to bring Ashwin back and hope he tangles the Bangladesh batters with his wily off-spin.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 09:50 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: How India are preparing for Bangladesh tie
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: After a much-needed break, the Indian team was back to business in the build-up of their clash against Bangladesh. On Tuesday, despite it being an option training session, all the big guns turned up for nets. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill all flexed their muscles and played the big shots, while Mohammed Shami bowled at length for around 20 minutes to raise the possibility of getting a game. Given the nature of a format, India are all but certain to rest a key players through the long course of the tournament. Shami for either Siraj or Bumrah is a tempting option but will India risk not playing their strongest XI against a team they bring the best out of? Hmmm… it'll be an interesting call.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 09:40 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: For Bangladesh, a carnival like no other!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Call it perfect timing but a plethora of fans from Bangladesh have travelled to India watch their favourite team in action. While a decent chunk is expected to show up in Pune today, the real World Cup carnival for them will take place in Kolkata where Bangladesh play two big matches – against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Although the matches in Kolkata are from October 28 – four days after the festival of Durga Puja concludes, they are expected to turn up in numbers to celebrate the festival and PUJO. Hotels are already sold out and the New Market is expected to be flocked. Despite this being India's World Cup for the taking, the spirit of cricket among Bangladesh fans is alive and kicking. Click here to read more on the same.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 09:30 AM
4 India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: OH CAPTAIN! Where art thou?
4 India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Bangladesh are facing a CAPTAIN problem. He is grappling with an injured left quadricep, and the most recent update suggests that, although he hasn't made a full recovery, Shakib, despite being less than fully fit, is determined to lead his team against India. Shakib batted close to 40 minutes on Wednesday and looked a heck of a lot better, but a definitive decision on Shakib's fitness will be taken today morning. Given Bangladesh's current predicament, it's clear they cannot afford the risk of another defeat, a scenario that becomes more likely if Shakib is absent from their Playing XI. He boasts an impressive track record against India, having scored 750 runs and taken 29 wickets, including a best of 5/36. With so much at stake in this emotionally-charged match, the team management is unwilling to take the chance of not having him around. HERE is what the Bangladesh coach has to say about Shakib and his chances for today's game
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 09:20 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: On recent form, BAN have the edge of IND
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: India may be the team everyone wants to beat, but on recent head-to-head record, Bangladesh have a slight edge. Yes, you read that right. In the last four ODI meetings between the two teams, Bangladesh have beaten India thrice. Bangladesh beat India 2-1 at home last December, winning the first two games – by one wicket and five runs respectively before Ishan Kishan's record double-century pulled one back for the Men in Blue – before piping them again by 6 runs in the Asia Cup Super-4 tie. However, it's important to note that on all these instances, India did not field a full-fledged squad. Jasprit Bumrah was missing, Hardik Pandya was rested and Ravindra Jadeja was injured. A lot has changed since, so can Bangladesh beat this formidable-looking Indian team? Sure. But will it be as straightforward? No way!
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 09:10 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Time for some history lessons
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: The India-Bangladesh cricket rivalry, once a lop-sided contest, has evolved into a fierce and eagerly anticipated battle in recent years. India's historical dominance as the 'big brother' is undeniable, with Bangladesh's Test status and ICC membership facilitated by the BCCI. However, a significant shift occurred in 2007 when Bangladesh upset India during the World Cup, marking a pivotal moment in the equation between these two cricket-playing nations.
The 2011 World Cup opener saw tensions rise as India triumphed, sparking a memorable rivalry between Virat Kohli and Rubel Hossain, which continued through subsequent World Cups. Social media skirmishes between fans surfaced in 2015 due to a controversial no-ball call in favour of Rohit Sharma that favoured India, sealing Bangladesh's loss in their first World Cup quarter-final appearance. In 2015, Mustafizur Rahman's brilliance led Bangladesh to their first series win against India. Since then, their encounters have been closely contested, with Bangladesh securing ODI series victories in 2022 and nearly claiming their maiden Test win, thwarted by Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics in Mirpur. While India retain advantage, Bangladesh has come agonisingly close to defeating their rivals in crucial contests, such as the T20 World Cup Super-10 stage in 2016, the Asia Cup final in 2018, and the 2022 T20 World Cup group stage.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 09:00 AM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: And so, after a five-day break, the in-form team of the tournament, INDIA are back in their quest to secure a place in the semifinal of the World Cup. After running Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan ragged, India's next opponent is a unit that's had the wood over them lately: BANGLADESH. The Tigers, who desperately need a win after suffering back-to-back defeats, will look to avert their slide against the red-hot Indians but it'll be easier said than done. We are through one-third of the World Cup and given the topsy-turvy outcomes, Bangladesh would love to be the team to stop the Indian juggernaut. Will we witness another surprising result? Stay tuned, it's going to be a banger of the contest.