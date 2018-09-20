India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After thrashing Pakistan in their last match, India will look to up the ante against Bangladesh, who have a penchant for playing the party poopers, in their opening Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup, on Friday.

For India, the worry will be the team combination as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to back spasms, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be rested after back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may come in place of Bhuvneshwar but it is still not clear as to who would be Pandya’s replacement.

Deepak Chahar is flying in as the replacement player but it is unlikely that he will be drafted straightaway into the playing XI.

Manish Pandey can add batting depth and looks a possible addition in the middle-order, while Kedar Jadhav’s off breaks are more than handy, and he is expected to take care of Pandya’s quota of overs.

Here are the vital pieces of information regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the first match of the Super Four between India and Bangladesh in Dubai.

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on September 21, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh begin?

The match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 18:33 IST