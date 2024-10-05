India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match on TV and Online

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: After India registered a commanding 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in the Test series, the spotlight now shifts to the T20Is, with the three-match series beginning this Sunday. The absence of several regular T20I players will provide fringe players a golden opportunity to make their mark, with pace sensation Mayank Yadav expected to draw significant attention throughout the series for India. India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs BAN(PTI)

Mayank, who clocked speeds over 150 kmph in his maiden IPL season earlier this year, had quickly become the talk of the cricketing world before a side strain prematurely ended his tournament. At just 22, Mayank's raw talent has fast-tracked him into the national squad without having to prove his fitness in domestic cricket — a rare move for the Indian setup. The T20Is against Bangladesh will not only test his fitness but also his ability to replicate the control and accuracy that earned him widespread praise in the IPL.

Joining Mayank is fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana, along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar, both of whom could make their India debuts during this series. Nitish was part of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe tour following the T20 World Cup but missed out due to injury, while Rana has been waiting in the wings since the five-match series in Harare.

With big names like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel rested for this T20I series to prepare for the upcoming Tests against New Zealand, the focus will be on youngsters to seize the moment. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya remain the key senior players in the squad, while World Cup-winning stars Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh, as well as Sanju Samson, will be eager to contribute once more.

This series will be especially crucial for players like Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag. Abhishek, fresh off a century in Zimbabwe, will look to solidify his place at the top of the order, while Parag, who hasn’t been able to replicate his 2024 IPL form in international matches, gets another chance to prove his potential.

For Bangladesh, the series marks the start of a new era without their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is and Tests. Veteran batter Mahmudullah, on the other hand, is fighting for a place in the XI, with a strong series against India possibly extending his international career.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st T20I

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday (October 6).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

How to watch live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match on television?

The live telecast of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on Sports18 Network.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on JioCinema.