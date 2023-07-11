IND w vs BAN w 2nd T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's dominant India look to seal series win

India women vs Bangladesh women 2nd T20I Live Score: India coasted to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opening match on Sunday with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short but significant knock of 38. The slow bowlers were also on target as the two debutants Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani gave a good account of themselves under senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma. However, what stuck out like a sore thumb was talented opener Shafali Verma's three-ball duck and she will be looking to make amends today.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: IND had won the first match by seven wickets(PTI)