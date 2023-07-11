IND w vs BAN w 2nd T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's dominant India look to seal series win
India women vs Bangladesh women 2nd T20I Live Score: India coasted to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opening match on Sunday with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short but significant knock of 38. The slow bowlers were also on target as the two debutants Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani gave a good account of themselves under senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma. However, what stuck out like a sore thumb was talented opener Shafali Verma's three-ball duck and she will be looking to make amends today.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live score: Anjum Chopra unhappy with Shafali
Anjum Chopra minced no words when assessing Shafali Verma during the first T20I on her Youtube channel. "When India came to bat, I saw the same thing lacking, especially Shafali Verma. Bangladesh played only one fast bowler in their lineup. Marufa Akter is a very young player, we saw her in the T20 World Cup in February, she has pace and swing but you should be slightly ready as an opener. Shafali Verma committed the same mistake once again. She played around the front pad and got out lbw without opening her account. It will create an impact that she got out for a duck and the bigger impact will be created because of the way she got out. It means you have not worked on yourself and if you have done, it was not enough."
IND w vs BAN w Live score: Shafali Verma's woes
Shafali's form has been a cause of worry for India with only one score of 50-plus in the last 10 games in the shortest version. Her last half-century in T20Is came last year against Australian women during a home series and since then had a quiet World Cup in South Africa.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Women's T20I live score: Bangladesh full squad
Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Shanjida Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live score: India full squad
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry
IND w vs BAN w Live score: Hello and welcome!
The first match was as one-sided an affair as it comes and if the Indian team do hold their nerve here, there is no reason why they can't dominate in a similar fashion today as well. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side knows a thing or two about slipping up and so they would do well to guard themselves against a Bangladesh team who one would think have nothing to lose now.