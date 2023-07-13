IND W vs BAN W 3rd T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led highflying India eye series whitewash against Bangladesh

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women face Bangladesh in the third T20I of their ongoing three-match series, at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka, on Thursday. Leading 2-0 in the series, India will be to complete a whitewash. With pride at stake, the hosts will be looking win the last T20I. India won the first T20I by seven wickets, with captain Harmanpreet also hammering an unbeaten half-century. Meanwhile, in the second ODI, India came out on top with an eight-run victory.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 3rd T20I(PTI)