India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Vastrakar picks 3, IND W maintain early control

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Pooja Vastrakar has been on fire shredding Bangladesh's top order after captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat. It's a high-stakes showdown in the Asian Games cricket semifinal as the Indian women's cricket team squares off against arch-rivals Bangladesh at the ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Leading the charge for India is Smriti Mandhana, who takes the helm as Harmanpreet Kaur serves a two-match suspension following her fiery on-field clash with the same opponents. The last encounter between these two fierce teams, a 50-over battle, left cricket fans on the edge of their seats. The gripping three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for a thrilling rematch. Victory on Sunday guarantees the victor a shot at silver or gold.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score Asian Games 2023(PTI)

India dazzled in their previous match against Malaysia, putting up a spectacular batting performance before the rain decided to crash the party. The T20 showdown had already been shortened to a 15-over per side affair, but a mere two deliveries were possible in the second inning due to the weather. In the end, India, who had amassed a colossal 173/2 in their allotted 15 overs, were declared victors, thanks to their superior rankings. With cloudy skies on the horizon, the Indian squad will be looking for a repeat of their explosive batting performance, while the chances of rain interfering with the game appear slim to none. Stay tuned for an intense clash of cricketing titans at the Asian Games.