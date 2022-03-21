Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs BAN W Live on TV and Online
cricket

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs BAN W Live on TV and Online

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: With two league fixtures to go, the Mithali Raj-led Indian unit would want to iron out chinks and strengthen its position in the top-four race. Here are the key details of IND W vs BAN W at Eden Park in Hamilton
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming(Getty Images)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:18 PM IST
hindustan times.com

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Women's World Cup 2022: The inconsistent Indian side will have no room for another defeat in their ongoing campaign when they take on Bangladesh in the sixth match at the Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton. India presently stand fourth with two wins in five games. While their wins came against Pakistan and West Indies, they lost to England, New Zealand and Australia. And the defeats have highlighted more concerns in the Indian team. Their batting has fluctuated despite Harmanpreet Kaur roaring back to form while Mithali replied critics with a half-century against Australia. Meanwhile, the bowling has struggled as well as the Indian attack failed to defend 278 on the board against the Aussies. Bangladesh meanwhile stand in the bottom half of the table with one win in four games.

Here are the live streaming details of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W:

Where is the the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time does the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W start?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6.00 AM.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W?

The ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W will telecast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W?

The live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India W and Bangladesh W will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

Topics
indian women's cricket team women's world cup
