India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022: India to bat first, Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Currently placed fourth in points table with back-to-back feats, India take on Bangladesh in must-win game. Catch Live Updates of IND vs BAN, being played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.
India vs Bangladesh Live, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India have had batting lapses in the tournament but the Mithali Raj-led side can afford no slip-ups when it takes on Bangladesh in a must-win Women's World Cup fixture in Hamilton. India have so far won two games and lost three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia. While the Indian women put up an improved batting performance in the previous game, Australia chased down a record 278. If batting was a concern for India before the game, Australia chasing down a stiff target with ease has given the bowlers plenty to ponder over. Skipper Mithali also admitted that her side's bowling attack failed to mount pressure on the opposition. India now find themselves in a tricky spot against Bangladesh, who have put up a commendable fight against their opponents. A memorable win against Pakistan is the highlight of their campaign so far. India need to win games against Bangladesh and South Africa to stay alive in the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 22, 2022 06:23 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Players arrive in the middle
The players and match official walk out in the middle for the pre-match rituals.
-
Mar 22, 2022 06:16 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Pitch report by Sanjay Manjrekar and WV Raman
"Last night, the ball was turning. It seemed like an Indian pitch with the way the spinners were getting the ball to turn. Today, both India and Bangladesh have good spinners. I'm looking forward to an absorbing contest between the spinners and the batters out here."
-
Mar 22, 2022 06:14 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Captains speak
Mithali Raj: “We'll have a bat. The same wicket was used for the last game. It's slow and there's turn for spinners. We would like to use the wicket first and put up a good score. It was a good game (against Australia). As a fielding unit, we couldn't back our bowlers when it was required. The wicket will probably assist the spinners and we'd like our fielding unit to stand up. We'd like the batters to bat sensibly. We have just one change. Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh.”
Nigar Sultana: “We'd have batted as well. But our bowling unit has done a wonderful job throughout the tournament. This is a lucky ground for us and we'd like to implement in this match. We want to restrict them to a good total. We have two changes. Murshida and Lata come in.”
-
Mar 22, 2022 06:10 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
Bangladesh Women: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
-
Mar 22, 2022 06:03 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: India win toss, opt to bat
Mithali Raj won the toss and opts to bat.
-
Mar 22, 2022 06:02 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Clear skies, perfect picture!
The skies look clear, a good sign as it rained yesterday. We are ready with the toss.
-
Mar 22, 2022 05:47 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Sneh Rana shares her views on the clash
"The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in good headspace ahead of the game. We will play to win, net run rate remains secondary."
"Bangladesh have reached here by performing. They are always improving. There are no easy games in this World Cup."
-
Mar 22, 2022 05:40 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Takeaways from previous encounter
India failed to defend 278 against Australia in their previous encounter. However, one positive from the match was captain Mithali Raj getting back among runs. She scored 68 off 96 deliveries, which included 4 4s and a 6.
-
Mar 22, 2022 05:36 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Individual performances
Among the batters, Harmanpreet Kaur has been in good form and the team vice-captain has so far hit two 50s and a 100.
In the bowling department, Rajeshwari Gayakwad leads the chart among the Indian bowlers. She has so far picked eight wickets in the five matches.
-
Mar 22, 2022 05:24 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Current form
India have so far played five matches in the tournament and have won two. They currently sit fourth on the points table.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played four and have managed just one win, which was also their first in the World Cup. They currently stand one spot above bottom placed Pakistan on the points table.
-
Mar 22, 2022 05:17 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Complete squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav
Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal
-
Mar 22, 2022 05:14 AM IST
IND W vs BAN W: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Woman. The match is being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The toss will take place at 06:00 am (IST), following which the action will start at 06:30 am. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the match!
