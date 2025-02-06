India vs England, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG cricket match on television and online

India are all set to kick start their final preparations for the Champions Trophy, which will begin on February 19, with the three-match home series against England. Having last played an ODI game on the tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, India will have a lot of questions to answer before they narrow down on their final combination for the ICC tournament. India's captain Rohit Sharma with teammates Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first ODI match against England, at VCA stadium in Nagpur (Snehal Sontakke)

The cynosure will be the two of India's senior-most batters, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket. Their poor run of form, which included their respective returns to Ranji Trophy last month, sparked discussions on their future. However, both were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with Kohli scoring 765 and Rohit smashing 597.

Focus will also be on the bowling line-up with Kuldeep Yadav slated to make a return to international cricket after having undergone a sports hernia surgery in October last year. Meanwhile, the pace department will be without injured Jasprit Bumrah, and hence the onus will be Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, who will look to prove that the team is still as strong as they were with Bumrah.

India vs England 1st ODI live telecast and streaming

When will the India vs England 1st ODI cricket match take place?

The India vs England 1st ODI cricket match will take place on Thursday (February 6).

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI cricket match begin?

The India vs England 1st ODI cricket match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 1st ODI cricket match take place?

The India vs England 1st ODI cricket match will take place at the VCA Stadium, in Nagpur.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 1st ODI cricket match on television?

On television, the live telecast of India vs England 1st ODI cricket match will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI cricket match?

The live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI cricket match will be available on Hotstar.