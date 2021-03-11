India predicted XI for 1st T20 vs England: Dhawan or Rahul? Opening conundrum and a debut on the cards in Ahmedabad

India defeated England in the four-match Test series 3-1 as they qualified for the World Test Championship against New Zealand. After the high of winning a Test series, Team India will now shift their focus from the longest format to the shortest format. England in limited-overs cricket is a different entity altogether and India will be wary of the threat provided by Eoin Morgan and Co.

India won their last T20 series against Australia but they would have to field a playing XI without lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah as he is on personal leave. Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in the squad and he could make his debut in the first ODI. Here is India’s predicted XI for the match:-

India vs England 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma: The Indian vice-captain will look to continue his good form from the Test series into the T20 format as India will hope ‘Hitman’ can deliver the goods against England.

KL Rahul: He has been with the Test side during the Test series against Australia but did not play a game as he got injured during practice the third match. He is an integral part of the limited-overs side and a lot will depend on his output at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli: The Indian captain looked patchy in the Test series but will hope to get to his best in the T20 series.

Shreyas Iyer: The Mumbai right-hander has fast-risen as one of India's answers to the No.4 question. But he needs to perform well in this series as players like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson are waiting for their opportunties.

Suryakumar Yadav: Perhaps the most awaited debut in recent times. Suryakumar Yadav has been in stellar form in domestic cricket and IPL in the last couple of seasons. Again, it won't be easy choice between him and Ishan Kishan but considering India are looking at T20 World Cup then this might just be the right time to try out Suryakumar in the middle-order.

Rishabh Pant: The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman has made a comeback to the Indian T20 side. Pant has been the star man for India in the last two-Test series. But can he transition well and continue his run-streak.

Hardik Pandya: The 25-year-old all-rounder is an important part of the side due to his big-hitting ability. It remains to be seen if he is cleared to bowl.

Axar Patel: It is tough to leave out Washington Sundar but considering Axar Patel's spectacular form since he made his Test debut, he might just pip Sundar for the second spinner's slot. The fact that Axar is a better fielder might go in his favour too.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: He has been missing from the side for the past 2 years due to a combination of injuries. Without Bumrah, team management could put their trust in him.

Yuzvendra Chahal: India’s limited-overs spinner will return to the side and is likely to be the chief wicket-taker for India.

Deepak Chahar: T Natarajan would have been in the side due his death-bowling ability but he might miss the match. Chahar could be selected in his place.

India T20 squad for England series: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur.