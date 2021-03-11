'He is for England, what MS Dhoni used to be for India': Graeme Swann lavishes praise on England captain Eoin Morgan
Former England spinner Graeme Swann has hailed captain Eoin Morgan for his leadership in the limited-overs format and opined that England’s chances in the upcoming T20I series will largely depend upon its skipper’s form.
Morgan holds an excellent record as a T20I captain. Under his leadership, England have won 31 out of the 54 encounters and are currently placed at the top of the ICC T20I rankings. The England captain has played 97 T20I games and scored 2278 runs at an impressive average of 30.37
While speaking on Star Sports Network, Swann said that Morgan is for England what ‘MS Dhoni used to be for India’ – a charismatic leader.
“Eoin Morgan is going to have a good series. He's the leader, he goes in the middle order but it's more on the field. He is for England, what MS Dhoni used to be for India, is the captain and leader,” Swann told Star Sports.
ALSO READ | 'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare them with Indian players': Razzaq
“He's got a lot of stature in that team and the players play for him. I think the T20 series will depend on how Eoin Morgan goes. If he has a good series with the captaincy and the bat, I think England will be very strong,” he added.
Swann also backed No 1-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan to come good on batting-friendly Indian pitches.
“I think Dawid Malan will do well. He is a very good player of spin bowling. He is a very strong player through the off-side as well. The Indian grounds should suit him as the wickets don’t tend to turn too much in T20 cricket. They are good batting wickets for the most part with quick outfields. You should be excited to watch him play as he has been phenomenal over the last couple of years,” said Swann.
India and England will lock horns in the first T20I of the 5-match series on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox