Ben Stokes took the catch. (Source: BCCI)((Source: BCCI))
cricket

India vs England: Ben Stokes takes a one-handed stunner as England bowl out India for 337 - WATCH

India vs England: Ben Stokes plucked the catch mid-air while diving on his right as Jasprit Bumrah became the last Indian player to get out.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:50 AM IST

England allrounder Ben Stokes plucked a sensational catch on Day 4 of the first Test against India in Chennai as the hosts were bundled out for 337, in reply to England's first innings total of 578. India were left trailing by 241 runs, but the hosts decided not to enforce the follow-on and opted to set a target for the Virat Kohli-led side.

India's end of innings was marked with a terrific catch from Stokes at the slips. It was a full delivery from around the off stump from England pacer James Anderson to India tailender Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah got an outside edge of the bat on the ball, and it went towards Stokes' right.

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 - LIVE!

Stokes dived to his right and plucked a low catch with his right-hand. The England cricketer himself looked stunned at his efforts, as he was surrounded by his celebrating teammates.


Meanwhile, India were all out for 337 on the fourth day of the first Test against England, giving the visitors a huge first-innings lead of 241 runs here on Monday despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

Responding to England's mammoth 578, the home team finished well short of the follow-on target after Jack Leach broke an 80-run seventh-wicket partnership by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for the day's first breakthrough.

The visitors, however, decided against asking India to bat again.

India began the day at 257 for six and the duo of Sundar and Ashwin frustrated the English bowlers by adding 48 runs before left-arm spinner Leach struck.

(With PTI inputs)

