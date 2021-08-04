India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st Test Live on TV and Online

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: The stage is set for the start of enthralling cricketing action as two behemoths of world cricket get ready to face each other. It is England vs India - the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. And all eyes will be on the Virat Kohli-led Indian team who have not enjoyed the best of form when playing in England over the past decade.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 1st Test:

Where will the 1st Test between India and England take place?

The 1st Test between India and England will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

At what time does the 1st Test between India and England begin?

The 1st Test between India and England will begin at 03:30 PM IST on Wednesday (August 4th). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st Test between India and England?

The 1st Test between India and England will be aired live on SONY SIX channels.

How to watch 1st Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 1st Test between India and England will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 1st Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

