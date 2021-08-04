1st Test: Rishabh Pant convinces Virat Kohli to take review, India skipper relieved after getting it right – WATCH

India hit the bullseye with a DRS review to dismiss England batsman Zak Crawley late in the first session of Day 1 of the first Test. Mohammed Siraj had the England opener out caught behind and although the umpire declared it not out, the replay showed there was an inside edge as the ball passed the bat and into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The interesting bit in that dismissal was how Pant convinced Kohli to take the referral. Three balls ago, Kohli and India had reviewed a caught behind appeal in which there was absolutely nothing. The ball had nipped back in and struck Crawley on the back thigh pad, the sound of which convinced India to take it. So on the last ball of the 21st over, when the ball once again went through the same motion – only this time there was a nick – and the umpire gave it not out, Kohli seemed uncertain.

Also Read | India vs England, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Updates

But that is where Pant stepped in. The young India wicketkeeper appeared excited and he immediately tried talking Kohli into taking the review. A hesitant Kohli looked up to his teammates for a second opinion, but before anyone could talk to him, a persistent Pant, standing right next to Kohli, helped his captain make up his mind.

As everyone waited with bated breath, Kohli broke into a sigh of relief the moment the ultra-edge showed a spike on the big screen. What followed was a usually animated Kohli celebration – the fist pump, the screams – but more than anything else, it was the feeling of relief on Kohli's face that stood out, especially since India were already a review down.

It broke a 42-run partnership between Crawley and Dom Sibley. India had struck in the first over of the match when Jasprit Bumrah had removed Rory Burns for a duck, and to get another one five overs before the end of the second session was a boost for India. England headed into the lunch interval at 61/2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON