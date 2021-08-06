Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 1st Test: Virat Kohli leaves behind MS Dhoni for most ducks by India captain in Tests
cricket

1st Test: Virat Kohli leaves behind MS Dhoni for most ducks by India captain in Tests

This was Kohli's ninth duck as skipper, making him the Indian captain to have registered the most ducks in Test cricket.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli heads back after being dismissed for a golden duck on Day 2. (Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in the world, but in cricket, even the best go through a rough patch. And that is exactly what Kohli seems to be enduring at the moment. While most of the focus has been on Kohli's century drought, another matter of concern is the number of ducks he has registered of late.

On Day 2 of the second Test between India and England, Kohli registered a first-ball duck, getting dismissed by James Anderson shortly after lunch. This was Kohli's ninth duck as skipper, making him the Indian captain to have registered the most ducks in Test cricket. Earlier, MS Dhoni held the unwanted record, having failed to get off the mark eight times.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3

The duck was Kohli's 13th in Test cricket, and the fifth time he was dismissed for a golden duck. Incidentally, during Kohli's final innings of the 2018 tour – where he had racked up 593 runs – he was dismissed for a first-ball by duck by Stuart Broad in the second innings of the final Test at the Oval, which makes it back-to-back golden ducks for Kohli in Tests in England.

Remarkably, this was the sixth time Anderson had dismissed Kohli. Four of these dismissals came during the 2014 tour, where the England pacer repeatedly had the India batsman's number. Anderson dismissed Kohli once during the 2016 Test series in India but had to wait for another five years to get his wicket.

In the 2018 Test series, Anderson couldn't dismiss Kohli even once during the five Tests, with the India captain scoring 114 runs off 270 balls against the veteran England pacer, a stark contrast to 2014, where Kohli had faced 50 balls and scoring only 19 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP