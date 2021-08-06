Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: KL Rahul key as India look to take lead in Trent Bridge
Live

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: KL Rahul key as India look to take lead in Trent Bridge

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Follow live updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 in Nottingham.
hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:49 PM IST

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: KL Rahul will be the key player for India as the first Test enters Day 3. The 2nd day saw the play being called off early due to bad light and fans will hope the weather remains better on Day 3 in Nottingham. With more overs to play on Day 3, India have a strong chance of taking a solid lead in the match. But England bowlers will hope they can restrict them to below 200 to put themselves back into the contest.


Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 06, 2021 02:49 PM IST

    KL Rahul holds the key

    KL Rahul has so far looked the best batsman in this Test match by far. The right-hander who was not even supposed to play this match, was asked to open for India in the longest format after almost two years as Mayank Agarwal was ruled out because of concussion. Rahul did a fantastic job. He put on a 97-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma and when wickets started to tumble at the other end, he held his nerve and batted till rain intervened. India would be hoping something similar from Rahul on Day 3 if they want to take a lead and take back the control of this Test.

  • AUG 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST

    Day 3 weather update

    First things first, the weather update of Day 3: As per latest reports, it is not raining in Trent Bridge, Nottingham and more importantly, the sun is out, which means we the chances of getting a full day's play are bright. But you never quite with the weather in England.

  • AUG 06, 2021 02:31 PM IST

    Day 2 recap

    India should have been holding the upper hand comfortably but for a brilliant spell by James Anderson. He removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off successive deliveries after Ollie Robinson removed opener Rohit Sharma. Minutes later Ajinkya Rahane fell to suicidal run out and the game was back on level terms.

  • AUG 06, 2021 10:27 AM IST

    India vs England 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of India vs England first Test. The match has entered into a dangerous stratosphere where it is difficult to understand which team has an advantage. This is what makes Day 3 a crucial day for both the teams.

