India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: KL Rahul key as India look to take lead in Trent Bridge
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: KL Rahul will be the key player for India as the first Test enters Day 3. The 2nd day saw the play being called off early due to bad light and fans will hope the weather remains better on Day 3 in Nottingham. With more overs to play on Day 3, India have a strong chance of taking a solid lead in the match. But England bowlers will hope they can restrict them to below 200 to put themselves back into the contest.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 06, 2021 02:49 PM IST
KL Rahul holds the key
KL Rahul has so far looked the best batsman in this Test match by far. The right-hander who was not even supposed to play this match, was asked to open for India in the longest format after almost two years as Mayank Agarwal was ruled out because of concussion. Rahul did a fantastic job. He put on a 97-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma and when wickets started to tumble at the other end, he held his nerve and batted till rain intervened. India would be hoping something similar from Rahul on Day 3 if they want to take a lead and take back the control of this Test.
-
AUG 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Day 3 weather update
First things first, the weather update of Day 3: As per latest reports, it is not raining in Trent Bridge, Nottingham and more importantly, the sun is out, which means we the chances of getting a full day's play are bright. But you never quite with the weather in England.
-
AUG 06, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Day 2 recap
India should have been holding the upper hand comfortably but for a brilliant spell by James Anderson. He removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off successive deliveries after Ollie Robinson removed opener Rohit Sharma. Minutes later Ajinkya Rahane fell to suicidal run out and the game was back on level terms.
-
AUG 06, 2021 10:27 AM IST
India vs England 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of India vs England first Test. The match has entered into a dangerous stratosphere where it is difficult to understand which team has an advantage. This is what makes Day 3 a crucial day for both the teams.
Get our daily newsletter
IND vs ENG Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rahul key as India look to take lead
'Momentum will keep swinging': Inzamam speaks on Kohli vs Anderson battle
- On Day 2 of the first Test between the two teams at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, it was the England pacer who won the battle.
Gambhir calls hockey team's bronze medal win 'bigger than any WC', fans respond
- India won the Prudential World Cup in 1983, followed by the T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011, the last two of which Gambhir was part of.
Anderson on his animated celebration after getting ‘big wicket’ of Virat Kohli
- Anderson getting Kohli for a first-ball duck was a sigh of relief for England as the hosts were struggling to breach the solid opening stand put by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul before lunch.