India vs England 2nd ODI: 3 changes for visitors, Pant returns after 437 days

India and England lock horns in the 2nd ODI in Pune on Friday with the hosts needing to win one of the remaining two to pocket yet another series win. England have already lost the Test and T20I series and would want to go home with some pride intact and for that they would desperately want to win the next two matches. Both sides have had to make changes to their playing XI for the second ODI due to injuries.

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score

But the clash on Friday will see them play without their captain Eoin Morgan. The left handed middle order batsman, who led England to their maiden ICC World Cup title in 2019, is out of the series due to injury and the visitors will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler.

In total, the visitors have made three changes. Dawid Malan has been drafted into the playing XI in place of Morgan while Liam Livingstone takes the place of Sam Billings who too had suffered an injury. Express paceman Mark Wood is out too and in his place the visitors have brought in Reece Topley.

India, who have been asked to bat first again, have had to make one change due to the injury suffered by Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the playing XI and will be taking over wicket-keeping duties from KL Rahul.

Suryakumar Yadav will have to wait to make his ODI debut for India.