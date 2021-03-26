Home / Cricket / India vs England 2nd ODI: 3 changes for visitors, Pant returns after 437 days
cricket

India vs England 2nd ODI: 3 changes for visitors, Pant returns after 437 days

India vs England: Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the playing XI and will be taking over wicket-keeping duties from KL Rahul.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Rishabh Pant in action. File(REUTERS)

India and England lock horns in the 2nd ODI in Pune on Friday with the hosts needing to win one of the remaining two to pocket yet another series win. England have already lost the Test and T20I series and would want to go home with some pride intact and for that they would desperately want to win the next two matches. Both sides have had to make changes to their playing XI for the second ODI due to injuries.

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score

But the clash on Friday will see them play without their captain Eoin Morgan. The left handed middle order batsman, who led England to their maiden ICC World Cup title in 2019, is out of the series due to injury and the visitors will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler.

In total, the visitors have made three changes. Dawid Malan has been drafted into the playing XI in place of Morgan while Liam Livingstone takes the place of Sam Billings who too had suffered an injury. Express paceman Mark Wood is out too and in his place the visitors have brought in Reece Topley.

India, who have been asked to bat first again, have had to make one change due to the injury suffered by Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the playing XI and will be taking over wicket-keeping duties from KL Rahul.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shahid Afridi has his say on India, Pakistan resuming cricket ties amid reports

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, warned by umpires in 2nd ODI

IPL 2021: KKR pacer Pat Cummins to arrive in India on April 2

New Zealand win 3rd ODI by 164 runs, sweep series 3-0

Suryakumar Yadav will have to wait to make his ODI debut for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england jos buttler rishabh pant
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP