India vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul smashes 5th ODI hundred in Pune

India batsman KL Rahul roared back to form as he smashed his 5th ODI hundred in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune on Friday. Rahul took 108 balls to reach the mark. He reached the mark after running a single in the 44th over as he tucked a delivery off pacer Sam Curran towards mid-wicket to steal the run.

India vs England 2nd ODI - LIVE!

The right-hander had faced criticism after a string of poor performances in the T20Is, registering figures of 1, 0, 0, and 14 in four games. He was left out of the 5th T20I.

But he smashed a game-changing half century in the 1st ODI earlier this week, scoring 62 runs in 43 balls. And on Friday, he has followed it up with a scintillating century.

Rahul came to bat at a time when India had lost both the openers and needed a partnership. The right-hander stitched a 121-run stand with captain Virat Kohli before the right-hander was dismissed for 66 by Adil Rashid.

Rahul then played the 2nd fiddle to Rishabh Pant, who smashed boundaries all around the park to register a quickfire half century. As England bowlers were left frustrated by Pant, Rahul slowly and steadily moved to the century mark, and finally completed it in the 44th over.

Rahul's innings came to an end in the 45th over, as he tried to hit a short ball by Sam Curran towards midwicket for a six, but mistimed his shot, and it was caught by Reece Topley. Rahul departed for 108 as he received an applause from the dugout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON