India vs England 2nd T20 Live Score: Pressure on senior players as Rohit and co. eye series-clinching win
- India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: All eyes will be on Team India's squad selection as they take on England in the second T20I. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ENG from Edgbaston in Birmingham.
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates: Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India face England in the second T20I on Saturday, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Key senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested as the Rohit Sharma-led side won by 50 runs. Hardik Pandya was in dominating form and smacked 51 runs off 33 balls to help India reach 198 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 199 runs. The all-rounder showed similar form with the ball too and took four wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. Pandya's dismissals including Jason Roy (4), Dawid Malan (21), Liam Livingstone (0) and Sam Curran (4). In the second T20I, the visitors will be aiming to seal a series-clinching victory but will be against a home side, who are brimming with confidence after their recent Test match win against India.
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 05:18 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live: Hardik Pandya on fire!
Pandya is currently in top form and was brilliant in the first T20I. The all-rounder smacked 51 runs off 33 balls as India posted a 199-run target. His four-wicket haul bowled out England for 148 in 19.3 overs.
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 05:01 PM
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live: Pressure on Virat Kohli!
All eyes will be on Kohli, as he was rested for the first T20I. In his absense, Hooda batted at no. 3 and played a quickfire knock of 33 runs off 17 balls. Speaking ahead of the game, former India opener Jaffer stated Kohli 'will definitely be back' but will need to match Hooda's performance.
"Virat Kohli will definitely be back in the playing XI. There is no doubt about it although Deepak Hooda put in a good performance in the first T20I. But Kohli will need to play. A great player like him will need to come. But he will need to match Deepak Hooda's work including strike-rate", he said.
"India will need to continue with their aggressive approach", he further added.
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 04:54 PM
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and England, straight from Edgbaston in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!