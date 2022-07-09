India vs England 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live coverage online

India cruised to a big 50-run victory over England in Southampton on Thursday, putting on 198 runs before dismissing England for 148, thanks to a terrific opening few overs where 4 English wickets fell from a combination of threatening and economical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will try to make history repeat itself with another strong showing, this time at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, where only a few days ago England won the final rescheduled Test match to draw that series 2-2. India will seek some redemption, with a win on Saturday sewing up an important series victory against one of the finest white-ball units in the world, in the lead up to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Here are the live streaming details for India vs England 2nd T20I:

When will India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on Saturday, July 9, at 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India vs England?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between England and India will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON