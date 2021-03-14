'Already scored 1 run': Twitter trolls Virat Kohli after India captain gives away overthrow to England

India captain Virat Kohli gave away an unnecessary overthrow during the second T20I between India and England at Ahmedabad on Sunday. In the 10th over of the England innings, Johnny Bairstow nudged the ball in the vacant area near mid-wicket. Hardik Pandya, who was the bowler, gave the ball a chase himself.

As he threw the ball back, Kohli, who ran up to the stumps, collected the ball and took out the ball with strong force even though Jason Roy, who was running to the danger end, had made his ground. As Kohli took the sticks off with so much force, the India captain lost control and conceded an overthrow. As Kohli's hands impacted the stumps, he appeared slightly hurt and walked away flinching in pain.

As expected, Twitter was quick to take note of the little lapse on Kohli and came down harsh on the India captain.

"Kohli giving away free runs," said a Twitter used and shared a meme of the same.

“What just happened,” tweeted another used while sharing the clip of the video.

“Virat Kohli has already scored 1 run| #INDvENG,” tweeted another user, with regards to Kohli’s back-to-back ducks in international cricket.

One user called the overthrow ‘absolutely idiotic’ and tweeted: "So some stupidity over there from the skipper just a ball ago where there was only 1 run & the batsman at Non-striker's end was in crease, still Kohli collects it & tries to break the stumps & the ball gets away with his hands which gives them extra run. Absolute Idiotic."

Another used tweeted: "Kohli becoming burden for team India, contributing ducks with the bat and providing overthrows hype dog."

"Huuuuge lolz at @imVkohli for that overthrow #INDvENGt20," tweeted a user.

Kohli has not scored a century in 478 days and many assumed that his back-to-back ducks in the 4th Ahmedabad Test and the first Ahmedabad T20I are worrying signs for India.