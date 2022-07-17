India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score: India to bowl first, Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to niggle

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India have won the toss and opted to bowl vs England in the third and final ODI of their three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Sunday. In a huge development, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested due to a niggle. Meanwhile, out-of-form former Virat Kohli has been included in the playing XI. After kicking-off the series with a handsome 10-wicket win, Team India were handed a reality check by England in the following encounter and now the series stands at 1-1. The Indian batting was in disdain in the previous encounter, where they failed to chase 247 and were bundled out for 146. Hence, Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking for a much improved display this time around. Virat Kohli, who too has not been among runs, will take this opportunity to get a big score as he is not part of India's plans in their next series. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: