India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

India suffered a dampening defeat at the hands of England in the second ODI at Lord’s, getting beaten by 100 runs despite a strong bowling performance in the first innings. While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had marshalled the run-chase in the first ODI expertly well, England through Reece Topley’s six-wicket haul were able to castle the Indian top order, ensuring that a decisive game would be forced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the first two ODIs in London, the two teams will travel north to Manchester, with the result of the series on the line. England will try to push their momentum forward and prevent a defeat on home turf, while India will try to improve on their performance at Lord’s with a strong push for a series victory. A lot will depend on India’s batting, with the form of Virat Kohli a great concern.

In the second ODI Kohli played a knock of 16 runs in 25 balls. Kohli had a disappointing run of form in the T20I series against England, as he could manage only 12 runs in his two innings. But captain Rohit Sharma has backed Kohli, saying he is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, where he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a mediocre strike rate of 115.98.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI between England and India be played?

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI will be played at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) on Sunday, 17 July.

Where will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI between England and India be played?

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester in England.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network – Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where can I watch the live stream of England vs India 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, and score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON