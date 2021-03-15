India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

After suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat in the series opener, India made a roaring comeback in the second T20I of the series against England, securing an emphatic seven-wicket win to level the series 1-1 on Sunday. As the action moves to the red soil, both England and India will be scurrying through the analysis if they are to make any changes to their Playing XI. The all important third T20I of the series beckons, and a win for either team will give them a huge advantage. (IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE)

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd T20I:

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and England take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will take place at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the 3rd T20I between India and England begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Tuesday (March 16th). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of 3rd T20I between India and England?

The 3rd T20I between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.