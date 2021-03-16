India vs England Live Score 3rd T20: Will Rahul get another shot at the top as India eye lead in series?

India vs England, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: After levelling the 5-match T20I series 1-1, Virat Kohli-led Team India would look to continue the momentum as they square off against Eoin Morgan's England on Tuesday in the 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts would like to continue their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly. England, on the other hand, are expected to rejig their playing XI as they would be eager to make a strong comeback.

