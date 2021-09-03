Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Jarvo enters the ground again, runs in to bowl this time and collides with Jonny Bairstow: WATCH

For the third time in the series, the fan known to the world as Jarvo entered the ground to halt play briefly on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval. Jarvo, who had earlier invaded the field twice in the ongoing Test series – at Lord's and Leeds – and was banned from Headingley Cricket Ground for life, intruded proceedings once again when he rushed on to the field in the 34th over of England’s first innings.

After entering the field as a batsman with helmet on in Headingley, this time around, the YouTuber stormed into the ground with a ball in hand. He ran past bowler Umesh Yadav and bumped into batsman Jonny Bairstow. He then released the ball from his hands as Bairstow himself looked in disbelief before being escorted off the ground.

On a serious note, Jarvo entering the ground repeatedly has once again raised questions on the ground security. Breaching the security, especially in the times of Covid-19 is an alarming matter, and given the fact that the same guy has managed to sneak past officials time and again is a matter of deep concern.

Calling himself a fan and a prankster, Jarvo first invaded the field on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's. He had walked onto the field sporting an Indian jersey with his name and number 69 on the back, leaving India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Siraj in splits.

In Headingly, after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Jarvo, who was seated in the gallery, decided to have a bat. With helmet and gloves on, Jarvo entered the field and picked up a bat someone from the crowd threw into the ground.

