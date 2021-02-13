‘A really poor leave’: Butcher, Gavaskar react to Gill’s maiden Test duck

India batsman Shubman Gill, playing his fifth Test match, was dismissed for his first duck in Test matches when he offered no shot to England pacer Olly Stone and was rapped on the pads to be given out LBW. After promising starts in both innings of the first Test in which he scored 29 and 50, Gill could last only three balls on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Chennai on Saturday.

Mark Butcher and Sunil Gavaskar dissected Gill’s dismissal with the England captain terming Gill’s shot selection of leaving the ball ‘poor’. Butcher also explained how the fact that Gill hadn’t face Stone earlier could have led to his dismissal.

“Shubman Gill hasn't seen much of Olly Stones, hasn't he? And it was a really poor leave. Just the tiny bit of movement back in, and the other thing about a surface like that is the chances of the ball going over the top are very, very slim. So he'll be disappointed, having played so well in the first Test match,” Butcher said on the Star Sports Network.

“That's why they say when you get yourself it, make sure you get the big one because next innings you can walk out and end up going back without a score to your name. He gave it away perhaps twice and now he gets knocked away with a real beauty. England would be very pleased to see the back of him because of the fluency with which he scores.”

Gavaskar agreed with Butcher’s assessment that Gill could have been slightly better prepared had he been familiar with what Stone bowls.

“That can happen at the start of the innings. You're not very certain of what the ball is doing. It was only the third or fourth ball he was facing. He has not seen Olly Stone before, sometimes you know that the bowler only bowls inswing so you're watchful for that. Sometimes you know that the bowler has got a very good bouncer so you're waiting for that. On this instance, having not seen much of Olly Stone, he probably didn't know what the ball was going to do. He didn't play it and now he's looking at it from the dressing room,” Gavaskar said.