11th Test duck for Virat Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through the gate: WATCH
- India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
It requires a special delivery to see the back of Virat Kohli, and on Saturday, Day 1 of the second Test between India and England, that ball arrived from Moeen Ali. The England all-rounder, replacing off-spinner Dom Bess in the Playing XI, fashioned a classic off-spinner’s dismissal that saw Kohli being dismissed for 0 in the morning session, the second duck of India’s innings.
Also Read | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Updates
After Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had put on 85 runs for the second wicket, following opener Shubman Gill’s wicket for 0, left-arm spinner struck to break the partnership and remove Pujara for 21. This brought Kohli to the crease. The India captain had batted solidly in the second innings of the first Test to score 72, and with India batting first, was expected to add to make another fine contribution. However, Ali had different plans.
Also Read | 'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai
With the ball turning sharply, Kohli was bowled through the gate off Ali. Ali landed the ball outside off, and watching the width on offer, Kohli’s eyes lit up, prompting the India batsman to bring out his booming drive. But unfortunately, there was massive turn on the ball, so much that it landed and spun back in to take Kohli’s off-stump, leaving the India captain bewildered.
Kohli waited, asked his partner if the ball had deflected off the gloves of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. The third umpire was called for and it was a straightforward decision. The only thing the ball hit was the stumps and Kohli had to be on his way. The wicket left India in a tricky spot at 86/3, before Rohit and Rahane guided India to lunch at 108/3.
The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests, failing to open the account eight times in Test matches. Interestingly, Ali is the first spinner to send Kohli packing without troubling the scorers in Test matches.
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India opener slams century
