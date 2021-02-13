India vs England 2nd Test: 'Good toss to win,' Virat Kohli explains why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss against England on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Chepuak Stadium in Chennai and elected to bat. England had won 9 consecutive toss against India, but Kohli ended the streak by winning the toss on Saturday. On being asked about his reasons for electing to bat, Kohli said that he expects the pitch to slow down from Day 2 onwards.
"It's a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. It's a good toss to win, we need to put runs on the board," Kohli said.
India had struggled in the first Test after losing the toss, as England made the most of the surface on the first two days, slamming a mammoth total of 578 in the first innings. From then on, India were always chasing the opposition and as the pitch deteriorated, the hosts lost the match by 227 runs.
Kohli also made a slew of changes in the team, and explained the reasons behind his team combination for the 2nd Test.
"There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game because Axar was injured. Unfortunately, Washington even after doing well misses out. Kuldeep Yadav replaces him. Nadeem makes way for Axar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game.
"We need to manage his workload. Mohammad Siraj comes in for him and he brings good variety," he said.
Speaking on India's motivation going further into the tournament, Kohli said: "It's not that we haven't beaten them in England. You shouldn't be shocked or surprised if you get defeated at home.
"It's important to put things into right perspective. It all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere and that's the kind of competitive cricket we play. It's exciting to be a part of it," he signed off.
