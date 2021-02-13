‘A really poor leave’: Butcher, Gavaskar react to Gill’s maiden Test duck
- India vs England: Mark Butcher and Sunil Gavaskar dissected Gill’s dismissal with the England captain terming Gill’s shot selection of leaving the ball ‘poor’.
India batsman Shubman Gill, playing his fifth Test match, was dismissed for his first duck in Test matches when he offered no shot to England pacer Olly Stone and was rapped on the pads to be given out LBW. After promising starts in both innings of the first Test in which he scored 29 and 50, Gill could last only three balls on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Chennai on Saturday.
Also Read | 11th Test duck for Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through gate
Mark Butcher and Sunil Gavaskar dissected Gill’s dismissal with the England captain terming Gill’s shot selection of leaving the ball ‘poor’. Butcher also explained how the fact that Gill hadn’t face Stone earlier could have led to his dismissal.
“Shubman Gill hasn't seen much of Olly Stones, hasn't he? And it was a really poor leave. Just the tiny bit of movement back in, and the other thing about a surface like that is the chances of the ball going over the top are very, very slim. So he'll be disappointed, having played so well in the first Test match,” Butcher said on the Star Sports Network.
Also Read | Butcher compares Kohli with WG Grace after India captain in clean bowled
“That's why they say when you get yourself it, make sure you get the big one because next innings you can walk out and end up going back without a score to your name. He gave it away perhaps twice and now he gets knocked away with a real beauty. England would be very pleased to see the back of him because of the fluency with which he scores.”
Gavaskar agreed with Butcher’s assessment that Gill could have been slightly better prepared had he been familiar with what Stone bowls.
“That can happen at the start of the innings. You're not very certain of what the ball is doing. It was only the third or fourth ball he was facing. He has not seen Olly Stone before, sometimes you know that the bowler only bowls inswing so you're watchful for that. Sometimes you know that the bowler has got a very good bouncer so you're waiting for that. On this instance, having not seen much of Olly Stone, he probably didn't know what the ball was going to do. He didn't play it and now he's looking at it from the dressing room,” Gavaskar said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India opener slams century
11th Test duck for Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through gate
- India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar explains why first session of 2nd Test went to England
- India vs England: The loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He may go for lot of money': Gambhir names player who can be RCB's 'X-factor'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has mystery element': Manjrekar says Kuldeep can give 'advantage' to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form
- Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup
- Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox