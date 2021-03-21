India vs England: Archer misses out as ECB announce squad for India ODIs
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday named a 14-player squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India which begins on Tuesday in Pune. The board issued a statement and confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer will return to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.
“Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the five-match T20I series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and March 28.
“The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League,” the statement read.
“Three additional players - Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan - will travel with the squad as cover. All these players have been in India for the T20I series in Ahmedabad,” it added.
England Men's ODI Squad:
Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.
ALSO READ | 'I agree with India picking six bowlers, but they should have given Rahul one more game': Gautam Gambhir
On Saturday, blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spirited bowling performance by Indian bowlers helped the hosts to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pune.
(With agency inputs)
Suryakumar reveals how Kohli made batting easier for him against England
Jofra Archer to miss start of IPL 2021: ECB
India vs England: Indian team arrives in Pune for ODI leg
'Nothing short of remarkable': Vaughan's praise for 'magnificent' India bowler
- India vs England: It's one thing to score 224 runs batting first, but another altogether to defend it against the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the world.
India vs England: Archer misses out as ECB announce squad for India ODIs
Gambhir says India should have given KL Rahul one more T20I game
‘If there was power from one side, he showed silken touch at the other end’
'They must do well': Chopra names two key figures for India in T20I World Cup
Sachin, Lara take scooty ride together, raise awareness- WATCH
- India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara raised awareness about the importance of both riders needing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in a short video.
'All youngsters can feed off that': Swann backs Kohli's call to open in T20Is
'Ben Stokes is completely wasted at no. 6 in T20Is,' says Kevin Pietersen
'Take a bow': Sachin, Raina, others hail India for series win against England
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra among others hailed Team India's remarkable T20I series win against world number 1 England.
'What they did is commendable': Gambhir lauds batting duo for scoring tough runs
- India vs England: Gautam Gambhir says India put up a 'perfect' batting display in the fifth T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
I was misrepresented by BCB, playing in IPL will be advantageous for me: Shakib
Virat Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with
- "The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order," said Virat.