Ben Stokes is now a certified Ashwin bunny, joins Warner on top of unwanted list

Ravichandran Ashwin's vice-like grip over left handed batsmen is well known to all. In the second Test against England Ashwin became the first bowler in Test history to pick up 200 wickets of southpaws.

One of those victims during a five-wicket haul in the first innings was England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the game currently, Stokes has historically struggled against Ashwin.

So, when he came out to bat in the second innings on the fourth morning in Chennai, with the match all but out of England's grasp, Stokes would have wanted to not give away his wicket to the off spinner.

He tried hard to keep the Indians at bay as he survived for 51 deliveries to give support to captain Joe Root. But his vigil came to an end when an inside edge off the bowling of Ashwin was caught by a close in fielder.

Stokes was visibly dejected as he had been done in by the pitch and didn't know what else he could do. It was unfortunately the 10th time he had been dismissed in Test cricket by Ashwin.

That makes him Ashwin's joint-top Test victim alongside Aussie opener David Warner, who too has been dismissed 10 times by the offie.

Former England captain Alastair Cook is next on the list with 9 dismissals to Ashwin while veteran paceman James Anderson is on the list too.

Stokes has been a stand-out cricketer for England across formats but he can't deny the fact that he is Ashwin's bunny in Test cricket.