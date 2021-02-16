Team India have made a stunning comeback in the four-match Test series against England. After losing the first Test by 227 runs, the Indian cricket team have managed to level the series with a thumping 317-run win in the second Test in Chennai. It was an incredible performance by the home team as they dominated England in all three departments of the game.

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin batted beautifully in the second innings for India while Rohit Sharma's hundred in the first innings set the tone of the match. Axar Patel was impressive on debut as he picked up a five-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with two wickets in the fourth innings.

READ | Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India?

It was great team performance by the Indian side as they levelled the series 1-1. With this win, Virat Kohli also continued to make records as a Test captain.





The win in Chennai was Kohli's 21st victory in Tests at home. It is the joint-most by an Indian captain. He is tied with MS Dhoni and has the chance to overtake him in the next two Test matches.

Virat equals MS Dhonis record.

The triumph was made possible by the all-round genius of local lad Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and picked up 8 wickets in the match, and a belligerent ton from the blade of Rohit Sharma in the first innings. The victory was India's biggest (by runs) against England and the fifth-biggest overall.

India's victory on the fourth day was a matter of time with England already three wickets down in their second innings at stumps on day 3. Skipper Joe Root and Dan Lawrence, the overnight batsmen, had the onerous task of keeping Ravichandran Ashwin at bay on a track that was taking vicious turn from day 1 and they didn't succeed for too long.







