Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India?
- India vs England: Shubman Gill did not take the field for India on Day 4 on Tuesday and is being monitored by the medical team.
India have suffered an injury scare after it was confirmed that batsman Shubman Gill has been taken for scans after he took a blow to his arm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England. He did not take the field for India on Day 4 on Tuesday and is being monitored by the medical team.
"Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today," the BCCI tweeted.
Gill was fielding at forward short leg when he copped a blow to his forearm. The batsman, who has usually been fielding at that position was in the firing line when one of the English batsmen swept Ashwin and the ball hit Gill flush on his left forearm.
Gill was dismissed for his maiden Test duck in the first innings when he was out LBW to England pacer Olly Stone. In the second innings, Gill scored 14 before left-arm spinner Jack Leach had him trapped in front of the stumps. In the first Test, Gill had gotten starts in both innings scoring 29 and 50.
