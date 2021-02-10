IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Chennai Test leaves SG ball bursting at the seam
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Chennai Test leaves SG ball bursting at the seam

The seam came off during the first Test leaving Virat Kohli unhappy, though makers of the match ball blame the abrasive MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:32 PM IST

Smarting from a humbling defeat in the opening Test against England, India has pointed fingers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch as well as the quality of the SG match ball.

Although captain Virat Kohli’s choice of words were thought through, taking equal blame for the team’s poor showing, the pitch and the ball will be in focus again from Saturday as India look to bounce back in the next Test, also at Chennai.

When off-spinner Dom Bess dismissed Kohli on Day 3, the spotlight was on the bowler’s jubilation at getting a top batsman through a classical off-spinner’s dismissal, caught at short leg. But watching a slow-motion replay of that delivery in flight in the 25th over, one could see the ball already scuffed up. As good an over as James Anderson’s was, the 27th of the innings on Day 5 when the ball reverse swung past Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane’s defence, the loosened seam piercing the air showed up.

“The quality of the ball was not something we were very pleased to see. That has been an issue in the past as well,” Kohli said in his post-match press interaction. “Just for the ball’s seam to be completely destroyed in 60 overs is not something you experience as a Test side and can be prepared for.”

ASLO READ | Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test in Chennai - Report

Improved quality

How did the improved, darker red, SG ball, with a harder core and more prominent seam, fail to last?

“We made the modifications based on the feedback we got from the team in 2018 after the West Indies series,” said Paras Anand, marketing director, SG. “We did some lab testing of our own on a flat surface during this Test too. It played out well. The point about the Chennai wicket being abrasive was made by James Anderson and touched upon by Ravichandran Ashwin. We also have to consider that despite the way the wicket was, the ball was not changed. The second new ball was used for 104 overs. However, if BCCI gives us the feedback after speaking with the players, we will be happy to work on it.”

Anand didn’t agree there could be any manufacturing defect, saying the players were happy using the same ball in the last domestic (played) season.

Anderson pointed to the pitch when he spoke with the broadcasters before play began on Day 5. “The ball is in good condition,” he said. “The wicket is so abrasive that our second new ball in India’s first innings reversed after four overs.”

A point seconded by former England quick Darren Gough in commentary. “The surface seemed to have ripped the seam to bits,” he said on talkSport. “They tried to make it more competitive by having a harder ball, to try to make it last till 60 overs. But it’s not happened.” Cricket pundit Mark Nicholas added, “…in fact the damaged ball may have aided reverse swing”.

Anderson explained the England game plan for the final day after the match. “When Jofra (Archer) started (over 15), he got it to reverse a little bit. Then we got some overs off-spinners to rough up the ball a bit more and when I came on, we knew it would reverse.” Anderson took two wickets in his first over by getting the ball to reverse.

India cannot deny that the visitors made better use of the ball, perhaps even maintained it better in the absence of saliva use (it is banned due to the pandemic). But the result brought to the fore the oft-repeated Indian complaint of the SG ball going soft and losing its seam too early.

ASLO READ | India vs England: Second Test pitch in Chennai might offer more turn - Report

Past complaint

After India’s win against West Indies in 2018, Kohli had complained that the SG ball got scuffed up in five overs and became soft in 10-12 overs. A ball is changed after 80 overs in a Test. “…(for) the spinners as well, if the ball is hard you can get that extra pace, but if it goes so soft in 10-12 overs, then your effort comes down by 20%.”

When the ball loses its hardness early on dry Indian pitches, the team losing the toss and chasing the leather is generally at the receiving end. In Chennai, it was 190 overs (England’s first innings lasted 190.1 overs) and over two days of grind for the Indian bowlers, accentuated by India’s below-par first innings batting.

Ashwin complained of the SG ball getting “torn off” but added that it could have something to do with the pitch. When Ashwin takes centerstage again, the hand-stitched SG ball will again be the focal point. So also the pitch, which Kohli found “too flat” and Ishant Sharma called “a road” for the first two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli ravichandran ashwin
app
Close
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
cricket

Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to make way for all-rounder Axar Patel in India's playing XI for the second Test against England. Patel has regained his fitness and started training with the squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli shakes hand with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli shakes hand with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root overtakes Virat Kohli after Chennai double ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Root has secured 883 rating points, his highest since September 2017. His spectacular run in the sub-continent has seen him accumulate 684 runs in three Tests, two of which were in Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 2nd day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000068B)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 2nd day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000068B)(PTI)
cricket

Team India Report Card of 1st Test at Chennai: Ashwin stands tall amidst ruins

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • India will have a chance to redeem themselves at the same venue starting February 13 when the second Test begins, for now lets take a look at our report card of the XI Indians in the first outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mominul Haque.(AFP)
Mominul Haque.(AFP)
cricket

Bangladesh 'upbeat' for second Test vs West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in the second test after the ace all-rounder was ruled out with thigh injury. Also, opener Shadman Islam was ruled out with hip injury. Shadman made 59 in the first innings of the first test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Chennai Test leaves SG ball bursting at the seam

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The seam came off during the first Test leaving Virat Kohli unhappy, though makers of the match ball blame the abrasive MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Stuart Broad
Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Stuart Broad
cricket

Warne, Vaughan, Broad indulge in a Twitter debate over Root's captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne and England fast bowler Stuart Broad had a debate on Twitter about England’s tactics against India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai(BCCI/ Twitter)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai(BCCI/ Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn - Report

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Ahead of the second India vs England Test, it has been learned that a fair amount of turn would be expected at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Anderson explains how England planned the onslaught on Day 5

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Anderson castled Indian opener Shubman Gill (50) and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over and then got the better off Rishabh Pant (24), ruling out the chances of India’s win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krunal Pandya’s brilliant cameo helped Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets to stay alive in the 2018 IPL. Get IPL highlights of KXIP vs MI at the Holkar stadium here.(AP)
Krunal Pandya’s brilliant cameo helped Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets to stay alive in the 2018 IPL. Get IPL highlights of KXIP vs MI at the Holkar stadium here.(AP)
cricket

Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Baroda have picked a 22-member squad for the domestic 50-over championship, Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele informed on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai(PTI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai(PTI)
cricket

'India should add him ASAP': Chopra names two new spinners for England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Former India opener Aakash Chopra wants India to make changes to their XI after losing the first Test to England in Chennai. Chopra named two spinners for the second and third Test of the four-match series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Shreyas Iyer(HT Archive)
File photo of Shreyas Iyer(HT Archive)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai, Shaw named vice-captain

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The Vijay Hazare Trophy will kick off from February 20 and the teams are required to assemble in their host cities a week before the tournament begins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin(Twitter)
cricket

‘Not pleased with quality’: After Ashwin, Kohli not happy with SG Test balls

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The Indian captain said that the balls went completely soft by the 60th over with stitches coming off their seam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players await a decision from the third umpire. (BCCI)
Indian players await a decision from the third umpire. (BCCI)
cricket

'He looked under confident': Manjrekar names India's 'massive disappointment'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • India vs England: Manjrekar does not agree with toss being a detrimental factor, explaining how India have lost toss previously at home but ended up winning matches none the less.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England spinner Monty Panesar (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Collage)
Former England spinner Monty Panesar (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

'If India lose 2nd Test, I think Kohli will step down from his role': Panesar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has stated that Kohli’s Test captaincy career could come to an end if India lose the second Test
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP