Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test in Chennai - Report
An unexpected 227-run loss to England in the first Test in Chennai will see India make at least one change in their playing XI for the second Test starting on Saturday at the same venue, reported news agency PTI.
According to the report, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to make way for all-rounder Axar Patel, who has regained his fitness and started training with the squad.
Axar, who was slated to make his Test debut in the first Test, was ruled out with a knee injury, forcing India to make a last-minute change in the XI by bringing in Nadeem, who was there with the squad as a replacement.
"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days.
"He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.
Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't hide his disappointment when it came to Nadeem's performance during the post-match presentation where he said that Nadeem and Sundar couldn't keep up the pressure that was created by Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Nadeem had four wickets in all but gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to 4 runs per over. And if that wasn't enough, as a slow bowler, a total of nine balls at the Test match level is considered to be criminal. Nadeem himself admitted that he has had some issues with timing of his jump at the crease and he needs to sort that out in the nets.
Washington bowled 26 overs for 98 runs in the first innings and got a solitary over in the second innings.
However, Washington, who was impressive with the bat in the first innings, is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.
Interestingly, despite a lot of chatter about the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav from the first Test, it is unlikely that the left-arm wrist spinner will get a game even in the second Test match.
"Not really, not at all. When you playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less becomes the same kind of spinner taking the ball away. So you need variety in the bowling attack," said Kohli in the virtual press conference.
"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. And there are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat. These things are very important to bat," he added.
(With PTI inputs)
India will have a chance to redeem themselves at the same venue starting February 13 when the second Test begins, for now lets take a look at our report card of the XI Indians in the first outing.
India vs England: Manjrekar does not agree with toss being a detrimental factor, explaining how India have lost toss previously at home but ended up winning matches none the less.
IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav's coach is miffed with the team management's treatment of the spinner, saying given his impressive numbers, the wrist-pinner doesn't deserve to be sidelined.
India vs England: Anderson, if it's possible, only seems to be getting sharper.
