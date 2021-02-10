IND USA
Home / Cricket / ‘If India lose 2nd Test, I think Kohli will step down from his role’: Monty Panesar
Former England spinner Monty Panesar (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)
Former England spinner Monty Panesar (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

‘If India lose 2nd Test, I think Kohli will step down from his role’: Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has stated that Kohli’s Test captaincy career could come to an end if India lose the second Test
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Virat Kohli’s captaincy is once again under scrutiny after India lost the first Test to England on Tuesday by 227 runs in Chennai. Chasing an enormous 420-run target, the hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second session of the final day of the first Test.

The crushing defeat against Joe Root’s England ended India’s 14-match unbeaten streak at home. It was also India’s first Test defeat in Chennai since 1999.

While a section of fans criticised the Indian skipper on social media for his leadership in Chennai, former England spinner Monty Panesar has stated that Kohli’s Test captaincy career could come to an end if India lose the second Test.

During an interaction with WION, Panesar said, “Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But the team is simply not doing well under him and we have the result in the last four Test that India played under him. I think Kohli will be under pressure and more now because Rahane has done phenomenally well as the captain.”

ALSO READ | 'He definitely will be there': Gavaskar reckons confirmed spot for youngster in India's XI for 2nd Test

“India have already lost four Tests in a row and if the number goes to five in the next match, then I think he will step down from his role,” Panesar added.

India have now lost four consecutive Test matches under Kohli’s captaincy – two in New Zealand (2019/2020), first Test in Adelaide and the latest one in Chennai against England.

Meanwhile, Panesar also spoke about England’s win and lauded Joe Root for leading his team to victory in an outstanding manner.

“It is an unbelievable win. The way England have played over the last five days show how much confidence is there in that team. Joe Root needs to be lauded for the way he led his troops from the front. Everyone in that team stepped up in some manner and that is what makes team sport great. The players need to saviour this moment. It will be celebrated for long,” Panesar concluded.

After losing the first Test, India now look to bounce back strong in the second match which begins from Saturday in Chennai.

monty panesar virat kohli india vs england joe root
