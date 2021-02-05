India vs England: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns achieve major feat against India on Day 1 of Chennai Test

England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns got off to a fantastic start on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Chennai on Friday. The two batsmen played controlled shots against the Indian bowling line-up and ensured they do not lose early wickets.

The decision to bat first in Chennai by England captain Joe Root appeared to be the right one when Sibley and Burns stretched their partnership for the opening wicket past 50 runs.

India vs England 1st Test - LIVE!

Doing so, Burns and Sibley became the first visiting opening pair to put up a fifty stand in India in 13 Tests.

Unfortunately, for the visitors, the duo could not take their team wicketless by the end of the first session, as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Burns for 33. The batsman tried to go for a reverse-sweep but gloved it to India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

In cricket, it is often said that one wicket leads to two - and that is precisely what happened next. Jasprit Bumrah was employed to replace Ashwin immediately after the first wicket and he trapped Daniel Lawrence LBW for a duck. It looked plumb and Lawrence chose not to review the decision.

England reached 67/2 at Lunch with Sibley and skipper Joe Root in the middle.