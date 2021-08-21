'For all intent and purposes, India should be 2-0 up': Michael Atherton

On Day 5 of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team found themselves in a pole position. Needing 157 to win with 9 wickets in hand, it seemed like it could be an easy chase for India with 98 overs to be bowled on the final day. But the rain interfered and spoilt the party.

The final day of the Test was washed out and the match ended in a draw. India, on the final day of the 2nd Test at Lord's were not in the pole position, with a lead of just 154 runs and gone down six wickets. All England needed to do was finish off the tail quickly and chase down the target.

But India tailenders set a tough target of 272 for the hosts and then Indian pacers bowled out the Joe Root-led side for 120, helping India to win the 2nd Test by 151 runs and taking a 1-0 lead in the match. But former England captain Michael Atherton believes India should be 2-0 up with the kind of display they have shown in the series.

"Although home sensibilities will focus, inevitably, on England's final day performance on Monday, which was by far unintelligent and then limp, it was India who left an indelible impression," Atherton wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"The ferocity of their play, their will to win, and their skill to carry them through difficult moments, should have removed any doubts about how the Nottingham Test would have finished but for rain. To all intent and purposes, India should be 2-0 up," he added.

"Over two matches, England have competed for long periods, and this without some serious cricketers - Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes absent for two Tests and Stuart Broad for one. They have the benefit of two of their greatest cricketers, in James Anderson and Joe Root, and in Test cricket, great players can make up a lot of ground for limitations elsewhere. All is not lost," he said.

"In short term, given the injuries and lack of domestic first-class cricket to provide alternatives, there is not a great deal to be done. They will (and should) make an alteration at the top of the order, if only to reiterate the principle that performance matters," he signed off.

