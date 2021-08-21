'Why give me hope only for it to end in disappointment?': Ashwin reveals why he did not play Lord's Test

India's decision to leave out R Ashwin from the first two Tests against England sparked a debate. With India going ahead with four fast bowlers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin found no place in the Playing XI, with many expressing their surprise over the move. However, for the second Test at Lord's, Ashwin revealed he was in contention before a last-minute change resulted in him sitting out.

In a conversation with fielding coach R Sridhar on his YouTube show 'Kutti Story', Ashwin, who did not play the first match of the series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham either, said that he was set to feature in the Lord's Test, but it was decided at the last moment that he couldn't be part of the Playing XI at the very last instance.

"The funny thing was, before the match, they were like, 'There's a heatwave. You please be ready mate. You might play.' Upon coming to breakfast in the morning, rains started lashing out. I asked, 'Won't you tell me about heatwave after it came? Why gave me hope only for it to end in disappointment'," a jovial Ashwin told Sridhar.

In fact, it was something Kohli had also spoken after losing the toss at Lord's. "We announced 12 within the group and Ashwin definitely was part of that. But after looking at the pitch, the conditions, and considering how a fourth seamer can be an attacking option, this makes the most sense for us as a team," the India skipper had said.

Ashwin may not have an incredible record in England but he appeared in good nick during the final of the World Test Championship where he picked up five wickets against New Zealand. Also, the off-spinner picked up a five-wicket-haul for Surrey against Somerset days before the start of the Nottingham Test.