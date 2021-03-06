'It is a question of ego that a small kid played a reverse sweep against such a big bowler': Harbhajan lauds Pant

Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town on Friday as he smashed a century against England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India needed Pant to fire as they were in a precarious position at 80/4 with top four batsmen in the pavilion. But Pant ensured that India take the lead in the first innings as he hit an important 101 to take the hosts past England's total.

However, there was one shot Pant played that has got the cricket world talking. In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.

Everyone was in awe of the shot that he played against one of the greats of Test cricket in Anderson. India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Pant for the shot and said that "you need guts to play a shot like that."

"Credit to him. You need guts to play a shot like that. This shot will remain in Jimmy Anderson's mind for a long time. When he retires and thinks about the best shots that have been played against him, this shot will cause him pain because it is a question of ego that a small kid played a reverse sweep against such a big bowler," Harbhajan Singh said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"When he achieved the 206-run target, he got back to his real form which all of us liked. Jimmy Anderson would also be thinking if he is the same Rishabh Pant who was defending when he was bowling to him with the old ball and attacking him when he has the new ball."

READ | 'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Sanjay Manjrekar not happy with India batsman's performance

Harbhajan also said that Pant has become a totally different player since the tour of Australia.

"Rishabh Pant's innings was absolutely phenomenal. Since the time he has come back from Australia, the runs he has scored there, he is a totally different player. He is taking the responsibility on his shoulder and got a great understanding of his game and is playing according to the demands of the situation," said Singh.

"His natural game is that of a stroke-player who can demolish any bowler but he showed today that if it is not required, you also need to know how to defend. He generally plays the big shots against the spinners but he gave himself the time to settle as the team needed him to play cautiously and build a partnership."