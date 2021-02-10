India's home season started with a 227-run loss to England in the opening Test of the four-match series on Tuesday. In pursuit of a mammoth 420-run target, India collapsed to 192 all out, giving a 1-0 lead England.

India may have lost the series opener by a big margin but the youngsters once again impressed with their sheer brilliance. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar continued their form with the bat, ensuring the possibility of a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday reckoned that India may go for some alterations in the second Test against England at the same venue starting Saturday. However, he was opined that Sundar ‘won’t be that change’.

“What we heard at the press conference, there could be possible just one change. I can’t see too many changes happening because ‘too many changes’ is a sign of panic. And there is no need to panic,” Gavaskar told Star Sport

“This is a very good team. This team was outplayed and it can happen. Yes, we talked about how the toss was important because you get to bat on good pitches which are much better than on the fourth and the fifth day. So, there could be just one change but Washington Sundar is not going to be that change.”

Gavaskar threw light on Sundar’s bowling flaws and also suggested that he can get over it with time and some help from his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. The young all-rounder went wicketless from 26 overs in the first innings and was given just one over to bowl in the second.

“Because of the way he has batted. Maybe, he might get to bowl a little bit more. He’s is more a T20 type of a bowler because he bowls flat, flat, flat and doesn’t really gives the ball much air as Ashwin does,” Gavaskar added.

But it’s something that he can always, in the company of Ashwin sitting and talking to him more -both are Chennai boys - learn and can get better at. So, he definitely will be there. Who goes out that, we’ll have to wait and see.”