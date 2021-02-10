India vs England: 'If India win toss, Virat Kohli could also score 250,' says Ashish Nehra
- India vs England: Kohli fought a battle on Day 5, scoring an impressive 72 as India tried to save the Test in Chennai.
Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has praised India captain Virat Kohli's performance on the final day of the first Test against England on Tuesday and said that the India captain could also go on to score 250 if India can win the toss. Kohli fought a battle on Day 5 as India tried to defend the fort while chasing 420 with some support from Shubman Gill, who hit a half-century.
Wickets kept tumbling at the other end as Kohli went on to register his 24th half century. The India skipper missed out a ton when he was cleaned up by Ben Stokes for 72, but he showed great patience and application to keep England on their toes for as long as he was in the middle.
Kohli has not scored a century for a while now, but fans believe that he may at least get one or two in the remaining three Tests. However, former India pacer Ashish Nehra went a step further and said that Kohli could even score 250 if India manage to win the toss.
"You are talking about one or two centuries, I would say when India wins the toss, he will score 250 also," Nehra said on Star Sports.
"This is the special thing about Virat Kohli. When Ashwin got out, he knew that they will lose the match but he did not play any airy-fairy shots. He takes pride in scoring his own runs, that he should not get out. Anyone would have got out to the ball he was dismissed, it kept extremely low.”
Kohli seemed to be batting on a different pitch altogether, looking measured and composed in his approach. The India captain hit Dom Bess for three fours in an over, scoring a total of nine fours in his 104-ball knock. He and R Ashwin added a fifty-plus partnership for the seventh wicket to give India some hope before it was broken by Jack Leach.
"He kept at it which you need to do on the fourth and fifth days on a subcontinent pitch. The desire makes this player different from others and it is not only here, when he couldn't score runs in England, very few people would have seen Virat Kohli lunging forward to play the defensive shots. To do that, you need the fitness," Nehra said.
India and England will play the 2nd Test at the same venue in front of 50 percent of fans starting Saturday.
