IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: 'If India win toss, Virat Kohli could also score 250,' says Ashish Nehra
Virat Kohli plays the pull shot. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli plays the pull shot. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: 'If India win toss, Virat Kohli could also score 250,' says Ashish Nehra

  • India vs England: Kohli fought a battle on Day 5, scoring an impressive 72 as India tried to save the Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:15 AM IST

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has praised India captain Virat Kohli's performance on the final day of the first Test against England on Tuesday and said that the India captain could also go on to score 250 if India can win the toss. Kohli fought a battle on Day 5 as India tried to defend the fort while chasing 420 with some support from Shubman Gill, who hit a half-century.

Also Read | 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test

Wickets kept tumbling at the other end as Kohli went on to register his 24th half century. The India skipper missed out a ton when he was cleaned up by Ben Stokes for 72, but he showed great patience and application to keep England on their toes for as long as he was in the middle.

Kohli has not scored a century for a while now, but fans believe that he may at least get one or two in the remaining three Tests. However, former India pacer Ashish Nehra went a step further and said that Kohli could even score 250 if India manage to win the toss.

Also Read | 'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings

"You are talking about one or two centuries, I would say when India wins the toss, he will score 250 also," Nehra said on Star Sports.

"This is the special thing about Virat Kohli. When Ashwin got out, he knew that they will lose the match but he did not play any airy-fairy shots. He takes pride in scoring his own runs, that he should not get out. Anyone would have got out to the ball he was dismissed, it kept extremely low.”

Kohli seemed to be batting on a different pitch altogether, looking measured and composed in his approach. The India captain hit Dom Bess for three fours in an over, scoring a total of nine fours in his 104-ball knock. He and R Ashwin added a fifty-plus partnership for the seventh wicket to give India some hope before it was broken by Jack Leach.

"He kept at it which you need to do on the fourth and fifth days on a subcontinent pitch. The desire makes this player different from others and it is not only here, when he couldn't score runs in England, very few people would have seen Virat Kohli lunging forward to play the defensive shots. To do that, you need the fitness," Nehra said.

India and England will play the 2nd Test at the same venue in front of 50 percent of fans starting Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england live cricket score of india vs england india vs england live streaming virat kohli ashish nehra
app
Close
Virat Kohli plays the pull shot. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli plays the pull shot. (BCCI)
cricket

If India can win the toss, Virat Kohli could also score 250: Ashish Nehra

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • India vs England: Kohli fought a battle on Day 5, scoring an impressive 72 as India tried to save the Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI)
cricket

'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:42 PM IST
India vs England: During a discussion on the match on Star Sports after India lost the first Test by 227 runs, Laxman was asked if Kohli looked in complete control while batting in the final innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000178B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler James Anderson celebrates a wicket during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000178B)(PTI)
cricket

'Reminded me of impact Flintoff had in 2005 Ashes Test': Root lauds Anderson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Speaking on the impact Anderson had in the match, England skipper Joe Root said that the bowler reminded him of the impact Andrew Flintoff had in the 2005 Ashes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Test Championship points table after completion of 1st Test between India and England(Twitter/ICC)
World Test Championship points table after completion of 1st Test between India and England(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM BCCI VIDEO** Chennai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli during Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000236B)(PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM BCCI VIDEO** Chennai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli during Day 1 of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000236B)(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST
India vs England: After India lost the first Test on Tuesday, Kohli was asked about the reasons behind Kuldeep's exclusion, and the India skipper said that he does not regret the decision despite the loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021,** Chennai: England Captain Joe Root and Dom Bess appeal for the wicket of Washington Sundar of India during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000176B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021,** Chennai: England Captain Joe Root and Dom Bess appeal for the wicket of Washington Sundar of India during the 5th & final day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. England won the match to lead the the series 1-0. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000176B)(PTI)
cricket

'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:53 PM IST
India vs England: England captain Joe Root admitted that he did not declare innings keeping Rishabh Pant's abilities in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach picked up 4/76. (BCCI)
Jack Leach picked up 4/76. (BCCI)
cricket

1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(Twitter)
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(Twitter)
cricket

1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:02 PM IST
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5: Indian captain Virat Kohli's 24th Test fifty went in vain as spinner Jack Leach (4/76) and James Anderson (3/17) guided England to a magnificent 227-run win. With this win, England lead the 4-match series 1-0.
READ FULL STORY
England's James Anderson(Twitter)
England's James Anderson(Twitter)
cricket

'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant goes big. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant goes big. (BCCI)
cricket

'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane during training. (Getty Images)
cricket

'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dejected Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
A dejected Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England great James Anderson(Getty Images)
File photo of England great James Anderson(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant on day five of the ongoing first Test to leave India reeling here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India cricketer Ramesh Powar.(Twitter Image)
File image of former India cricketer Ramesh Powar.(Twitter Image)
cricket

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP