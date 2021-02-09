‘Maybe they’ll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar’: Gavaskar predicts changes in India playing XI for 2nd Test
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that team India need to work on specific areas before they move to the next Test which starts on February 13 in Chennai. On Tuesday, India lost the first Test to England by a huge margin of 227 runs. In pursuit of a mammoth 420-run target, they were bundled up for 192.
While speaking on Star Sports Network, Gavaskar pointed out that the Indian bowlers must put a check on no-balls. He was also of the opinion that the hosts may pick Kuldeep Yadav for the next match.
“Maybe in the hindsight, they could have included Kuldeep Yadav – a bit of variety. Because you have two off-spinners – Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin.
“Ashwin is slower in the air and Sundar is slightly quicker. But it was difficult to drop Sundar after his heroics in the Brisbane game. And he showed that he deserved a place in the team with his 85 not-out in the first innings.
“But maybe, I think, Shahbaz Nadeem got just a little bit of nervous. I’m not even talking about the way he bowls but the no-balls – it’s always an indication that the bowler is a little too anxious. And particularly spinner – anxious to get it going. And when that happens, you tend to overstep.
“It happened with Ashwin as well. After a long time, he bowled a no-ball. So yes, those are the areas India to need to look at.
“Maybe they will bring Kuldeep Yadav for the next Test in place of Nadeem or Washington Sundar, whoever it is. But they need to look at dismissing England for lesser than what they scored this around,” said Gavaskar.
The batting legend also pointed out the problem areas with India’s fielding and suggested improvements before going into the second Test.
“It’s not just the no-ball, it’s just the whole attitude which was slightly different in the sense that England were very-very determined. On the other hand, a couple of these half-chances going and then, there was a run-out opportunity; so, in a way that is an area where India need to improve as well.
“Because when you field well when you take extra-ordinary catches, you lift the bowler up, you lift everybody else up. The others want to emulate you. An that’s the area India will be working hard over the next couple of days,” said Gavaskar.
Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
