Shubman Gill couldn't have asked for a better start to his Test career. The 21-year-old opening batsman had some memorable outings against Australia's formidable bowling attack in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He scored a half-century in only his second Test to give India good starts at the top and it's almost given that had it not been for Gill's impressive knock of 91 in the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test, it would have been tough for India to breach the fortress of Gabba.

Gill's prolific form has got the cricketing world talking, with several former players predicting big things for the 21-year-old. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in fact feels that in the coming decade, Gill will be one of the best batsmen in international cricket, which is quite a praise it itself but the former wrist-spinner has also identified a technical flaw in Gill's batting.

"There is only one little chink in the armour that he has got to work on, that is getting back and across and covering the off-stump when the ball is moving away and has got a little bit of an extra bounce," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"He tends to play away from his body. Of course, he continues to play away from his body, he is going to come up short and he is going to feed those slips and he is going to find a little bit of trouble. If he can't get back and across, he has to learn to leave the ball early outside off-stump."

So impressive was Gill in the Tests series that India had to slot in fellow opening batsman Mayank Agarwal at No. 5 in the fourth Test. Gill and Rohit Sharma solved India’s opening conundrum in the series. After repeated failure to put up a decent opening partnership in the first two Tests, Gill and Rohit put on 70 and 71 runs in Sydney.

