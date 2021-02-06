Former batsman Mark Butcher feels R Ashwin is not the 'best mover' in the team after the off-spinner dropped a tough return catch of Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England in Chennai. Stokes was batting on 31 when he drilled a ball down the wicket, and Ashwin, who go his hand out to attempt the catch, barely had time to react as the chance went down.

Also Read | DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

The next over, Stokes had another reprieve when Cheteshwar Pujara spilled an even more difficult catch. Stokes swept hard against the spin off Nadeem and Pujara, stationed at midwicket, went with both hands, in the end getting just one hand to it. Even though Stokes was eventually out for 82 after lunch, Butcher felt such chances need to be taken by India.

“Catch those,” Butcher replied when asked what Ashwin needs to do against Stokes on the Star Sports Network during the lunch interval on Day 2. “That’s the issue. He managed to beat Stokes a couple of times off the flat part of the wicket. Didn’t need the rough for that but you’re going to need a little more assistance to put a batsman like Ben Stokes under pressure. When he does give you a chance, you’re going to have to take it.”

Also Read | 'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

Butcher then took a shot at Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'. “Ashwin’s not the best mover in the Indian side. He always looks to me like he’s 20 years older than he is really is sometimes out there on the field. And he’s bowled a lot of overs, he’s looking a little bit tired and that’s the chance you desperately want to hang on to,” Butcher mentioned.

“The thing that ended up being the case for India is that they were going to hope that Ben Stokes did something wrong and gave him a chance. Stokes was aiming it to the left of screen and it ended up going up right.”