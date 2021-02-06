IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

  • India vs England: India headed into the lunch interval on Day 2 left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST

As England continued to pile runs against India on Day 2 of the Chennai Test, India had little chances to turn things around. Captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes batted splendidly to ensure England did not lose a wicket in the first session of the second day, and reach 255/3 at lunch. India's bowlers were kept at bay, as except a couple of close opportunities, not many chances came their way.

Also Read | 'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

To make matters worse, India headed into the interval left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls. In fact, India lost both their reviews in a period of five balls. The first review was taken in the 108th over when Ashwin Stokes attempted a reverse sweep off Ashwin. Ashwin and Kohli believed there was something in it and went upstairs. Shockingly, the replay showed the ball hitting Stokes' glove as he went for the stroke and the review was lost then and there itself.

Four balls later, it was left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was bowling the 109th over. He brought Root forward and as the England skipper tried to defend it, the ball hit him on the left pad. Although it looked close at the time of impact, which promoted Nadeem and later Kohli to go for it, Root was a long way forward and the ball tracking showed the ball missing the stumps and going over it by quite some margin.

Also Read | India vs England, 1st Test, Live Score, Day 2

Kohli shares a bittersweet relation with the DRS. He has been a little notorious in taking them a bit too often although it doesn't mean that the India captain has a bad DRS record. However, Kohli and DRS have rarely seen eye to eye. During the third T20I between India and Australia in December last year, Kohli was left fuming after a review that was taken by him against Matthew Wade was declared null and void, the reason being because the India captain decided to go upstairs after watching the reply on the big screen.

"That LBW was a strange one because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down and within the 15-second time, they showed the replay on the screen. We decided to go for the review but the umpire said they have already shown the replay on the screen," Kohli had said.

"I had a chat with Rod (Tucker, the umpire) and said: “what do we do in this situation” and he said “nothing can be done. It’s a mistake from TV”. I thought from a management perspective, a message has to be passed that this can’t be done at the highest level because in a very important game, it can be very costly. It was a little bit of a miss from the TV guys upstairs and I am sure it won’t be repeated."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england live cricket score of india vs england india vs england live streaming virat kohli challenge of virat kohli drs mistake
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 (Source: BCCI)(BCCI/Twitter)
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 (Source: BCCI)(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG Live 1st Test Day 2: Nadeem removes Stokes for 82

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:59 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Shahbaz Nadeem finally provided the breakthrough as Ben Stokes holes perishes for 82. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
READ FULL STORY
Who among Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma has Mills' confidence?(Getty Images)
Who among Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma has Mills' confidence?(Getty Images)
cricket

'Didn't see a lot of it in Aus': Mills names India's 'wrecker-in-chief' vs Eng

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Mills feels the pacer will benefit a lot bowling on Indian pitches and has backed him to trouble England with his reverse swing, something he believes was pretty scarce during the Australia Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • India vs England: India headed into the lunch interval on Day 2 left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma in his bowling stride. (Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma in his bowling stride. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Ishant has just returned from injury': Former all-rounder questions India's XI

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • The former all-rounder reckons India should have played two spinners and included an extra fast bowler, believing it would have given their attack more 'balance'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root celebrates his century. (SLC)
Joe Root celebrates his century. (SLC)
cricket

'People were doubting if Root belongs to that group of Kohli, Williamson, Smith'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • Root had gone nine Tests without scoring a century, but with three tons in three Test matches, Hussain believes Root has re-entered world cricket's elite group of batsmen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's team selection pretty much came as surprise for all, especially Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images.)
India's team selection pretty much came as surprise for all, especially Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images.)
cricket

'It was astonishing': Harbhajan 'completely baffled' at major omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • "I am completely baffled by his exclusion," said the veteran off-spinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Something you don't expect': Laxman 'surprised' at India's tactics after tea

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:07 AM IST
  • 'That is something which you don't expect when you know Joe Root is their main batsman," Laxman said after the tea interval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor passes away at 77

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at number eight, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5-86 with the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India fielders during Day 2 of the India vs England first Test in Chennai(BCCI)
India fielders during Day 2 of the India vs England first Test in Chennai(BCCI)
cricket

'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former England opener Mark Butcher were not pleased with India off-spinner R Ashwin for dropping the caught and bowled opportunity of Ben Stokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
ipl

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has enrolled in the auction with a base price of 20 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri did not hold back on his praise for the Indian team. (Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri did not hold back on his praise for the Indian team. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Last time people said 'Smith, Warner weren't there', who did we have?': Shastri

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Ind Vs Eng
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
ipl

Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, (AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, (AP)
cricket

What's in store for Kuldeep after another Test exclusion?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
What's in store for Kuldeep? In Australia, Washington Sundar leapt from behind and got his Test cap after being taken as a net bowler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)
cricket

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Skipper Joe Root's unbeaten century in his 100th Test took England to 263 for three on a lifeless Chepauk track where the red SG Test lost its hardness after 40th over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP